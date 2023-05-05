Celta Vigo attacker Gabri Veiga 'would like to work with' Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, according to La Liga journalist Manu Sainz.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

A blockbuster last four Premier League games await for the north Londoners as Arteta attempts to end his side's near-20 year wait for a league title.

After a recent torrid run of matches, where they failed to win a single game before their 3-1 win at home to Chelsea, rivals Man City are now firmly in the driving seat to pip them with the race now being in their hands.

Pep Guardiola's men have leapfrogged Arsenal into pole position and still possess a further game in hand, meaning Arteta is relying on a slip up in Manchester to regain control.

The Gunners are still in contention, though, and it has been a brilliant campaign overall at the Emirates after Arsenal missed out on a top four finish last season.

Off the pitch, sporting director Edu will be working in preparation for next season - identifying potential transfer targets. It has been widely reported that Arsenal are chasing a central midfield addition, with West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo on their radar.

They are also after creative attacking additions, leading to links with the likes of Belgium international Youri Tielemans and South American starlet Vitor Roque.

Now, as per reporter Sainz, it appears they could have a real chance of signing Veiga if they make a move.

According to his information on AS, as also translated by Gooner Talk, Arsenal would most likely land him if they enter the bidding for Veiga - with the Spaniard eager to join Arteta.

Sainz explained:

"The club in England he likes the most, which we published a while back, is Arsenal. Arsenal is the club. If Arsenal gets into the bidding for Veiga, then they will most likely get him, because he enjoys the football Arsenal play and he would like to work with Arteta. It’s football, and he would have an advantage there.”

What would Veiga bring to Arsenal?

The attacking-midfielder is a hot property in La Liga right now, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all holding a serious interest.

Veiga has been in red hot form, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in 31 league appearances at just 20-years-old.

He stands out as one of the division's most exciting prospects with all this fondness for the player perhaps telling you all you need to know.

Perhaps he could be a brilliant alternative to the likes of Tielemans if Arsenal are willing to invest in activating his £35 million release clause.