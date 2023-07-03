Arsenal "have looked" at signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, however they are not actively in the race for his signature this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GiveMeSport.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Arsenal are set to finally complete a deal for Declan Rice this week, with the West Ham United midfielder booked in for a medical in the coming days, ahead of a proposed £105m switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to finally get that deal over the line, but he has no plans to stop there, having now identified Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni as a priority transfer target, with Defensa Central reporting the Gunners have decided to make an offer of €90m (£77m) for the French midfielder.

Other midfield targets for Mikel Arteta include Romeo Lavia, with negotiations over the Southampton starlet set to be sped up following Thomas Partey's decision to hand in a transfer request, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal have been linked with a swoop for Veiga in the past, and Jacobs has now offered a new update on their pursuit of the Celta Vigo midfielder, telling GiveMeSport: "Don't rule out Liverpool and Arsenal have looked in the past, it's just the fact that those two clubs are not as active at this point. Although, they're well across the situation and the terms of the deal."

Who is Gabri Veiga?

It is fair to say the 21-year-old midfielder burst onto the scene for Celta Vigo last season, registering a total of four assists and 11 goals, amassing the joint-highest number of goal contributions in the squad, in a real breakthrough year.

The starlet is able to play in the centre of midfield, and in a more advanced role, displaying his attacking prowess by averaging 0.43 goals per 90 over the past year, which places him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers.

Football scout Jacek Kulig hailed the maestro as "amazing" after his performance against Real Valladolid back in February, and he later went on to impress considerably against Barcelona, netting a brace, in what Sofascore deemed to be a man-of-the-match performance.

Veiga's £3k-per-week contract with Celta Vigo reportedly contains a £34m buy-out clause, so a deal for the Spanish youngster would not break the bank, however it appears as though Arsenal have other priorities for the time being, with a move currently unlikely.