Arsenal could use Gabriel Martinelli as a makeweight in negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, however there are doubts over whether they would be able to secure the move, according to a report from Football Transfers.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are still weighing up new attacking signings this summer, with Ajax's Mohammed Kudus recently re-emerging as an option, according to journalist Charles Watts, who claims the Ghanaian "ticks a lot of boxes" due to his age and versatility.

Watts has also reported that Nicolas Pepe is set to leave the Emirates Stadium soon, which could free up the wages for Mikel Arteta to bring in some new options, saying: “We’ll have to wait and see but I think Arsenal, from their point of view, they would love someone from Saudi Arabia becoming interested in Pepe.

“We shall wait and see what happens but one thing’s for sure: he’s got no long term future at Arsenal. He’ll certainly be gone soon. He’s one of the highest earners, probably in the top five.”

Given that Mbappe reportedly earns £1.2m-per-week at PSG, Arsenal will seemingly need to fork out a huge sum on wages if they are to win the race for his signature, and they have now hatched a plan to sign the forward.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which states the Gunners may use Martinelli as a makeweight in negotiations to sign the Frenchman in 2024, amid his uncertain future with the French champions.

Real Madrid are among the favourites to sign the 24-year-old, while clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested, and reports from France indicate a world-record breaking offer is set to be handed to PSG in the coming days.

As such, there are doubts over whether Arsenal would be able to win the race for the France international, but they have a package prepared, and it is no secret he admires the project on offer at the Emirates Stadium.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored?

It is clear to see why a whole host of top clubs are circling for the attacker, as he has been extremely prolific in a PSG shirt for a number of years now, scoring a total of 212 goals in 260 appearances for the club, while also registering 98 assists.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by Fabrizio Romano, the former AS Monaco star has scored 40 goals in 70 caps for France, meaning he is already fifth on their list of all-time top scorers, at the age of just 24.

The PSG star ranks highly on almost all attacking metrics over the past year, particularly impressing with his dribbling ability, ranking in the 99th percentile for progressive carries per 90, and in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons, when compared to his positional peers.

There is no doubt that Mbappe would be an incredible signing for Arsenal, and even though Martinelli has been very impressive, scoring 15 Premier League goals last term, it would be worth using him in negotiations if it helped seal the deal.