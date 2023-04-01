Arsenal recorded yet another Premier League victory – their eighth in a row – against Leeds United that restored their eight-point cushion at the top of the table.

Earlier on this afternoon, Manchester City hammered Liverpool 4-1 and reduced the gap while putting all the pressure back onto Mikel Arteta’s men and the onus was for them to respond in kind and secure a crucial three points.

In previous seasons, the Gunners would have crumbled, not this term, with the Spaniard working his magic so far as he aims to end their 19-year wait for a league title.

It was an utterly dominant display and Arteta will surely be boosted by the fact Gabriel Jesus has returned to goal-scoring form.

The Brazilian scored two goals against Leeds in a 60-minute spell, took four shots in total, made one key pass and also had 48 touches as he looks like he is returning to the form that saw him be so impressive during the first half of the season.

His goals and impact will be vital heading into the next few weeks; however, Gabriel Martinelli will also be needed at top form, and he was arguably Arteta’s unsung hero today.

How did Gabriel Martinelli perform against Leeds United?

Statistically, the Brazilian winger was Arsenal’s third-best player on the pitch, behind Jesus and Martin Odegaard, receiving a Sofascore rating of 7.6/10 and this was very well deserved considering his performance.

He may not have scored, but the 21-year-old did provide an assist for Ben White to score and also took four shots during the match as he looked to add to his 13 goals scored already this term.

His performance led writer Ifreke Inyangto to claim that “Martinelli is decision making away from being really unstoppable.” And his attacking ability was crucial to the north Londoners' goal of securing all three points, being a constant threat from the left wing throughout.

Journalist Victor Dieguez also had plenty of praise for the player, lauding him as a “genius” and if he can carry on performing like this until May, it could well be the Gunners’ title to lose.

Martinelli also won seven ground duels, displaying his strength in one-on-one scenarios, while also adding two key passes, completing five dribble attempts, and taking 69 touches, proving the £90k-per-week man constantly wanted to be involved.

It was another wonderful performance from the youngster and Arteta has a sensation on his hands there’s no doubt about it.