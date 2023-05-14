Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli was lucky to still be on the field after his challenge on Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma this afternoon, according to journalist Sam Pilger.

What did Martinelli do in Arsenal vs Brighton?

Arsenal knew that nothing but three points was good enough to stay in the title race, given that Manchester City recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Everton to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table earlier today.

It was never going to be an easy game for the Gunners, with Brighton still vying to qualify for Europe, and Martinelli almost handed his side an immediate disadvantage, when he challenged for a ball in the air with Mitoma.

Football Daily's Dougie Critchley claimed the winger's elbow made contact with the Japan international, describing the Arsenal star's challenge as "reckless and very dangerous", but it went unpunished by referee Andy Madley and VAR.

Pilger also took to Twitter to take issue with the decision not to give the 21-year-old his marching orders, saying:

"I am speechless. That was a red card challenge from Arsenal's Martinelli. He led with his arm and floored an opponent. And he wasn't even booked! More inexplicable and spineless decisions from referees and VAR."

Should Martinelli have been sent off?

It would not have been surprising if the Brazilian had been sent off, with Arsenal journalist Charles Watts also slamming the "awful officiating" from Madley, who chose not to even brandish at least a yellow card.

Watts was also critical of the decision not to punish Moises Caicedo for his challenge on the youngster later in the first half, which ultimately meant he had to be replaced by Leandro Trossard.

It was not the best day at the office for the referee, and while Martinelli - who only registered five touches - ultimately escaped punishment, he could've easily been sent off on another day, for what was a dangerous challenge, that there was absolutely no need to make.

With the game finishing 3-0 to Brighton after second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan, Man City now need just one more win to wrap up the Premier League title, but Mikel Arteta will still want his side to finish the season strongly, with a trip to Nottingham Forest up next.