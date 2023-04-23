Arsenal are ready to make a move for Gabriel Veiga this summer, as he is set to leave Celta Vigo, according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta has his sights set on bringing in additional options in the engine room this summer, and the manager has recently been handed a boost in his pursuit of West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

The Gunners are now said to be in pole position to sign the 24-year-old this summer, having overtaken both Chelsea and Newcastle United in the race for his signature, with the Hammers set to demand £80m - £100m to sanction a sale.

Rice is Arsenal's top priority to bolster their midfield this summer, however he is not the only target, with Football Insider reporting Moises Caicedo and Amadou Onana could be targeted as back-up options.

According to a recent report from AS (via Sport Witness), the Gunners are one of the clubs ready to make a move for Veiga, with current club Celta Vigo almost resigned to losing him at the end of the season.

There are multiple Premier League clubs interested in the 20-year-old, while Real Madrid are also named as potential suitors, although they are yet to open talks.

It is detailed that Celta would be delighted if they were to receive €40m (£36m) for the starlet, as that figure would almost double their club-record transfer, and he is set to make a decision about his future when he has chosen a new agent.

Should Arsenal sign Gabriel Veiga?

The maestro has enjoyed a phenomenal breakthrough season this year, scoring nine and bagging four assists, weighing in with more goals per 90 than any other Celta Vigo player, averaging 0.47.

Such is the Spaniard's threat on the front foot, he ranks in the 99th percentile for goals, and the total number of shots taken per 90 over the course of the past year, while he also places in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons.

The youngster does not possess the proven Premier League experience that Rice does, however if he only costs £36m, then there is no reason why Arsenal cannot bring in both players.

Hailed as "amazing" by football scout Jacek Kulig, Veiga looks like he will be a very exciting prospect for the future, and his performances this season indicate he could immediately challenge for a place in the Arsenal starting XI.