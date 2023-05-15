Arsenal star Granit Xhaka "might be tempted" to leave this summer, particularly if the club bring in a new central midfielder, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest on Xhaka's Arsenal future?

According to a recent report from talkSPORT, Xhaka is becoming increasingly likely to leave Arsenal in the summer, despite a stellar season in the Premier League, as his contract expires next summer, meaning this is the club's last chance to cash-in.

Mikel Arteta downplayed recent links to Bayer Leverkusen, with the manager insisting he is "really happy" with the midfielder's performances this season, claiming it is "probably the best season" he has had at the club since signing for £30m in 2016.

However, with the Gunners being linked with moves for the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, the Switzerland international's future in north London now appears to be in major doubt.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Brown has indicated that the 30-year-old could be keen on a move this summer, if he feels as though his game time is going to be limited by the arrival of a big-name signing.

The journalist said: I feel if Arsenal were to make a big midfield signing and invest a lot of money in a player like Rice or Caicedo, that Xhaka might feel, at this stage of his career, he doesn't want to play second fiddle or lose out on the kind of minutes he was getting this season.

“So, I think there's an opportunity there for clubs like Leverkusen to come in and make him an offer, and depending on the sort of business Arsenal do, I think he might be tempted to take it.”

Should Arsenal let Granit Xhaka leave?

The £120k-per-week midfielder has taken significant strides this season, having averaged a 6.97 WhoScored match rating in the Premier League, a massive increase on the 6.67 match rating from the 2021/22 campaign.

Hailed as "exceptional" by journalist Charles Watts, the former FC Basel man also plays an important role in the dressing room, having been described as a "positive leader" who sets a "positive example for the young players" by Patrick Vieira.

As such, it would be wise for Arteta to keep hold of Xhaka, if he is willing to accept playing a more limited role than he has this season, in which he has made a total of 45 appearances in all competitions.