Arsenal will have to pay €75m (£65.9m) in order to sign versatile Porto winger Pepe this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Is Pepe having a good season?

The Gunners are enjoying a sensational season currently, sitting within touching distance of clinching a legendary Premier League title win. While everything is going smoothly for Mikel Arteta, he will also know that he cannot afford to rest on his laurels this summer, with plenty of transfer business required.

The Spaniard already has a great group of players at his disposal, led by superstars such as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, but more quality is needed in order for Arsenal to reach that next level. One player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates is Pepe, who has grown into an important player for Porto.

He has scored four goals and registered five assists in the Primeira Liga alone this season but could be eyeing up a move away at the end of the campaign. Now, a new rumour has emerged - one that affect that Gunners ahead of a potential move for the midfielder.

Could Arsenal make summer move for Pepe?

According to A Bola [via Sport Witness], Porto will only sell Pepe this summer if a bid of €75m (£65.9m) is table by another club. It is stated that one of his "objectives" is to move to the Premier League, in order to test himself in arguably the world's most high-quality division. He is a man demand, though, given clubs in Spain, Germany, Italy and France are also in the mix.

Porto need to generate funds from outgoings during the summer transfer window, however, meaning their potential happiness to sell the winger could work in Arsenal's favour.

Pepe could be a shrewd addition for the Gunners come the end of the campaign, adding more depth and quality in wide areas. He has 11 goals and 14 assists in 85 appearance for Porto, which while not an earth-shattering tally, is a steady flow of end product.

The Brazilian's versatility could also be something that appeals to Arteta, considering he has played one the left and right wing this season, as well as in a central attacking midfield role, at right-back and even as a forward. This is an invaluable skill to have, and he could be the kind of player who simply does a job wherever he plays for Arsenal, proving to be an effective but also occasionally understated figure.