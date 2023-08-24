Arsenal appear to be eyeing up a late move for Torino defender Perr Schuurs, however, the Gunners aren’t the only Premier League side keen on the player.

What’s the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta and those at the Emirates have been relatively busy in the transfer market this summer, with four new players brought in at a cost of around £200m.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya have all made the move to north London, however, Timber has already suffered a serious ACL injury and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

As a result, the Gunners, and by extension sporting director Edu, could dip into the market once again for another defensive addition but may need to sell first. Reports have suggested that Arsenal are looking to raise £100m in player departures before the end of the window. Should they do that, it appears as if Schuurs is a new name on the club’s radar, with a fresh update emerging.

Football London relayed the latest news on Schuurs and a possible move to England in the last 48 hours, with top-flight rivals Tottenham and Liverpool also seemingly keen on the defender, who appears to be valued at £35m.

When it came to Arsenal, the report said:

“Arsenal have closely followed the progress of Perr Schuurs and could soon make a move to sign the defender, but first Mikel Arteta will have to make a key decision.”

Speaking about the club’s transfer plans at the back following Timber's injury, Fabrizio Romano has claimed:

“It’s important for Arsenal to decide if they want a new centre-back or full-back, because we know Timber can play both positions.

“Arsenal need to decide what the right signing will be, and they will only act if they are convinced they’ve found the right option, that’s always their strategy - I don’t see them spending crazy money.”

Who is Perr Schuurs?

Schuurs is 23 years of age and is an out-and-out centre-back who journalist Josh Bunting described as a “mountain" last year.

Sponsored by Nike, the player began his career in Fortuna Sittard’s academy before moving to Ajax in 2018. Schuurs went on to make 95 senior appearances for the Eredivisie giants and joined Torino last summer.

He appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation and during his time in Italy, Schuurs has turned out on 35 occasions.

Over the past 12 months, as per FBref, Schuurs has impressed in a number of areas. He ranks in the top 8% of centre-backs for long pass completion and assists per 90, while also placing in the top 20% for tackles. He hasn’t averaged an error per 90 either and is in the 83rd percentile for ball recoveries, so a move for Schuurs could be a shrewd one.

However, he appears to be limited when it comes to his versatility as he only plays as a centre-back, but by the looks of things, a move could be one to keep an eye on before the deadline.