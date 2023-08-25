Arsenal are thought to be interested in a move for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, however, one journalist has stated he isn’t the only option for the Gunners.

Are Arsenal signing any more players?

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have been busy when it comes to new arrivals this summer, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya all brought to north London.

The club have spent around £200m on new players but have brought in just £29m through player sales, something which those at the Emirates are looking to increase in the final days of the window.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are looking to raise around £100m by moving players on, one of which appears to be forward Folarin Balogun. Another who has been linked with an exit and could still well depart is centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, and if the Brazilian departs, a move for another defender could be on the cards due to the serious injury suffered by Timber on the opening weekend.

This is where Nelsson comes in, with journalist Rudy Galetti taking to X on Thursday to share what he knows about the defender’s future. The reporter claimed that Nelsson is one of four targets for the Gunners at the back, with the player having a €25m (£21m) release clause in his deal.

“After injury of Timber, Arsenal are looking for a new centre-back. In the AFC's list there are 4 options: one of them is Victor Nelsson. The Galatasaray player has a release clause of €25m.”

Another defender who has recently been linked with the Gunners is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, whereas Torino’s Perr Schuurs has also been rumoured to be a target.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

Nelsson is 24 years of age and is primarily a centre-back who can also turn out as a holding midfielder when needed. The Denmark international appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €18m Transfermarkt valuation and began his career in his native country.

The centre-back came through the academy at FC Nordsjaelland and made 98 senior appearances for the club before joining FC Copenhagen, where he would go on to feature on 87 occasions.

He then moved to Galatasaray in 2021 and has turned out 86 times for his current employers, seemingly catching the eye in England following links to Tottenham and Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

Described as a “Danish lion” and a “great athlete” in the media, Nelsson could prove to be a shrewd signing for a relatively respectable £21m fee late in the window, should things fall into place.

Arsenal currently has William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Gabriel and the injured Timber as centre-back options, whereas right-backs Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also feature in central roles, so you could argue that the Gunners are fairly well stocked even if Gabriel departs.

However, Arteta may well want to bolster his ranks even further, so a move for Nelsson could be one to keep an eye on in the final days of the window.