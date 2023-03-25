Edu Gaspar is reportedly eyeing up an Arsenal summer move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as he looks to give Mikel Arteta some added quality ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Ibrahim Sangare to Arsenal?

According to 90min, PSV are preparing to agree to the departure of Sangare during the summer transfer window as a few Premier League teams have shown interest.

Arsenal face stiff competition, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all keen on luring the midfielder to England ahead of next season.

Sangare has a release clause of €37m (£32.5m) and that is more than affordable for Arteta as he looks to plan ahead for the club's first foray into the Champions League in six years.

Will Arsenal sign Ibrahim Sangare this summer?

There is no doubt the Ivorian could move to the Premier League this summer, especially with PSV preparing for his departure and Arsenal could suit him well.

Arteta has a wonderful midfield triumvirate containing Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka, yet only the Norwegian is under the age of 25 and in order to improve, the Spaniard will need to strengthen.

The PSV sensation would not only add strength in depth to the Arsenal side, but he could be the perfect heir for Partey, especially as their play styles are fairly similar.

Indeed, this season, the two midfielders have registered similar statistics with regard to goals (four to three), shots (27 to 25), pass success rate (86.5% to 84.3%), goal-creating actions (five to four) and tackles won (both 31), clearly proving just how comparable to the two are.

They are both effective at going forward and providing an attacking threat from the centre of the pitch, while being able to chip in defensively when required, judging by each winning 31 tackles.

WhoScored states that both Partey and Sangare’s key strengths are passing, dribbling and aerial duels and the Ivorian could be a straight replacement for Partey should his performances decline or Arteta decides to move him on.

The 25-year-old brute was praised by his former PSV manager Aad de Mos, who described him as “dangerous” and going by his statistics this season, such praise is certainly justified.

It’s no secret that Arteta is keen on bolstering his midfield, especially with a much higher standard of opposition to come next season when they take to the Champions League. Sangare would be a wonderful addition to their squad and over time, could develop into the ideal Partey heir.