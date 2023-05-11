Arsenal have made a "proposal" to Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach who looks set to leave as a free agent in June, according to reports out of Spain.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Premier League title-chasers could still make history, having waited nearly 20 years for another league crown, but as things stand, Man City are firmly in the driving seat.

Boasting a game in hand and one-point advantage, the race is in Pep Guardiola's hands, and Arsenal have to be perfect to stand any chance of pipping them to top spot.

Mikel Arteta's side have it all to do, but even if they miss out, you can make the strong argument that this has been a simply brilliant season with Champions League football guaranteed.

In the background, sporting director Edu will be working on summer transfer targets ahead of next campaign, with midfield reinforcement thought to be a top priority.

West Ham star Declan Rice, alongside Brighton's Moises Caicedo, have been heavily linked with a move to north London - meanwhile Arteta is also said to want additions further forward.

According to a report by Sport, Barca prodigy and exciting young attacker Akhomach is a player of real interest, with the 19-year-old apparently receiving a "proposal" to join Arsenal.

There isn't any further detail on this alleged offer, but he could well be on the move this summer, as his renewal is proving complicated.

Arsenal have also been boosted by Leeds' collapsed move for Akhomach, but they aren't the only elite side who have made an approach.

Both Sevilla and AC Milan are also in the running, making proposals of their own, with this update hinting the teenager's future could be far away from Catelonia.

What could Akhomach bring to Arsenal?

Despite not exactly having the season of his life over 2022/2023, scoring just one goal in 23 league appearances for Barca's youth side, Akhomach still arguably possesses plenty of promise.

Xavi has even handed the Spaniard his first team debut already, in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey, with former Barcelona B manager Francisco Javier García Pimienta tipping Akhomach to be a big success back in 2020.

Pimienta explained (via Sport):

“He’s a cheeky, brave player with a lot of quality, but he’s only 16. We have very young players and we can’t load them with too much responsibility. “What’s clear is that the academy is bringing through a lot of players and he’s one that we will have in mind this season, for sure.”

Perhaps Akhomach can re-discover his best form in England and working under a manager like Arteta, especially since Barca youth boss Rafa Marquez apparently views the player as expendable.