Arsenal have entered talks with Ilkay Gundogan about a summer move, but there will be a great deal of competition for his signature, according to a recent report from Marca.

Is Ilkay Gundogan leaving Man City?

With Gundogan's contract set to expire at the end of the month, the midfielder has been linked with a move elsewhere, and there are reports that a move to Barcelona could be close, having verbally told the La Liga side he wants to join this summer.

However, the German is likely to have a number of other offers on the table, with clubs from Saudi Arabia said to be preparing huge offers, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also keen, according to a report from L'Equipe.

There is also a chance the 32-year-old remains at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City now keen to tie him down to a new long-term contract, having initially been unwilling to offer anything other than a one-year deal.

According to a report from Marca (via Sport Witness), Arsenal have now entered talks over a move for the £140k-per-week midfielder, however, there will be fierce competition for his signature.

PSG may push to sign the Germany international if they appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager, while Barcelona will try to sign him as well.

Mikel Arteta knows him well from their time working together at Man City, and he believes the central midfielder could have the quality to help his side compete for the Premier League title.

Will Gundogan join Arsenal?

Now that City have changed their stance on offering the former Borussia Dortmund man a long-term deal, it would be surprising if he is willing to move to another Premier League club, particularly if Pep Guardiola's side win the Champions League final later tonight.

However, if the Gunners are able to win the race for his signature, the maestro could be a fantastic signing, given that he played a vital role for City in their Premier League triumph last season, registering eight goals and five assists in 35 appearances.

Hailed as "incredible" by members of the media, the Man City star also has a habit of delivering in big games - scoring four in his last three league games to help wrap up the title for his side before netting a brace in the FA Cup final.

Although he is now 32 years old, Gundogan is showing no signs of slowing down, and Arsenal should undoubtedly table a contract offer this summer.