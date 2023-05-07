Arsenal are poised to submit a bid for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, and they are willing to meet the La Liga side's asking price of £20m, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Will Arsenal sign a right-back this summer?

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on bringing in a new right-back this summer, and the north London club have been linked with a number of options, including Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku, who is "on the radar", according to journalist Dean Jones.

Jones also claims that Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong is on the radar for the Gunners, with the club aware they need players with "slightly different" traits competing for places in the starting XI.

In the same report from Jones, it is detailed Arsenal are looking at players from clubs that could be relegated from the Premier League, meaning they may look at signing Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to a new report from Football Insider, Fresneda has been a long-term target for the Gunners, attempting but failing to sign him during the January market, and they are now ready to reignite their interest in the 18-year-old.

Such is Arsenal's level of interest, they are willing to table a bid of £20m, which would meet Real Valladolid's valuation of the youngster, who Arteta is said to be a big fan of, due to his versatility.

The Gunners are not the only Premier League team competing for the Spaniard, however, with Newcastle United also interested, although Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are currently said to be leading the race.

Should Arsenal sign Ivan Fresneda?

As referenced in the report, the starlet is able to play at right-back and centre-back, and Arsenal are particularly short on quality back-up options in the latter area, with Rob Holding being slammed for some of his recent performances.

If Arteta's side are to compete for the Premier League title again next season, having strength in depth could be a real difference-maker, and despite his age, the Real Valladolid star has been showing he is ready to make the step up.

Hailed as "remarkably complete" by members of the media, the full-back ranks highly in a number of defensive metrics over the past year, while he was also praised for his attacking contributions against Real Madrid earlier this season.

£20m is a bargain fee for a player with as much potential as Fresneda, and Arsenal must ensure they win the race for his signature this summer.