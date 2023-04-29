Arsenal are interested in a summer move for Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda, having recently conducted a scouting mission to assess the right-back, according to a report from 90min.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners missed out on a number of targets in the January transfer window, including Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who was subject to a £70m bid, while they were also unable to get a deal for Fresneda over the line.

The Valladolid ace was said to be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, and that may still be the case, considering he recently took the time to praise Mikel Arteta, describing the Arsenal manager as "fantastic".

Having been unable to complete a deal for Caicedo, there have recently been indications he could still make a move to north London this summer, and Fresneda could also be targeted once again.

According to a report from 90min, the Gunners are still interested in a summer move for the right-back, and they were among the Premier League sides in attendance to scout him during Valladolid's recent 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United also had representatives present to run the rule over the 18-year-old, so there may be increased competition for his signature this summer, with Spanish giants Real Madrid also said to be interested.

The starlet has a €30m (£26.5m) release clause included in his contract, and Valladolid now accept that he is almost certain to leave the club this summer.

Should Arsenal sign Ivan Fresneda?

The Gunners have already squandered one opportunity to sign the Spaniard, and they cannot afford to make the same mistake, given his very impressive performances since breaking into the Valladolid first team at such a young age.

The Madrid-born full-back is competent defensively, ranking in the 96th percentile for clearances per 90 in the past year, and in the 90th for blocks, when compared to his positional peers.

Not only that, but the youngster could also be a threat on the front foot, having been hailed by members of the media for his "beastly" crossing ability, while Matt Clark of the La Liga Lowdown has praised him for his ability to read the game.

Fresneda is showing all the signs that he could go on to be a top right-back, and we think Arsenal should undoubtedly make a fresh attempt to bring him to the club this summer.