Arsenal have now made their first move to sign Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda by contacting the Spanish club to discuss a deal, according to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice appear to be on their way to the Emirates Stadium, with it being detailed that Mikel Arteta is set to utilise the 22-year-old at right-back next season, despite playing at centre-back for the majority of his career so far.

Back in February, journalist Ben Jacobs explained that the Gunners are looking to plan for the future by bringing in a new option at right-back, telling CaughtOffside:

“Arsenal will look at a right back this summer to add a bit of depth and plan for the long term,”

“Arsenal’s priority remains Ivan Fresneda, who they tried to sign in January. Fresneda opted to stay at Real Valladolid until the end of the season despite offers from both the Gunners and Borussia Dortmund. Fresneda’s agent Luis Bardaji actually said up to 30 teams had made enquiries for the 18-year-old. Newcastle were also tracking him"

Despite the move for Timber now edging closer to completion, there has now been a suggestion that Arteta could go back in for his January transfer target, with Mundo Deportivo reporting Arsenal have reignited their interest and that contact would have already started.

The Real Valladolid ace has always been liked by Arteta, and he is now set to be available for a reduced fee, with his release clause dropping to €20m (£17m) after his side's relegation from La Liga last season.

There is also interest in the 18-year-old from abroad, with AC Milan being named as potential suitors, however the Gunners have now made contact with Valladolid, in order to make sure they win the race for his signature. Barcelona are interested in signing the youngster, but the move is not progressing due to the economic issues at the Camp Nou.

Is Ivan Fresneda signing for Arsenal?

Given Barca's current financial limitations, Arsenal are seemingly very well-placed to finally wrap up a deal for the Spaniard, who has already managed to impress considerably in La Liga.

Matt Clark, of the La Liga Lowdown podcast, has described the starlet as a "remarkably complete right-back despite his young age, balancing his defensive duties with the odd attack too", while also lauding him for his "technical ability".

Having made his breakthrough last season, the last thing the young right-back would've wanted is for his side to get relegated, but he had some very solid displays on a personal level, ranking in the 93rd percentile for blocks and clearances per 90 in the past year.

That said, the defender's form did trail off towards the end of the season, putting in a string of very poor performances from March onwards, receiving a 5.9 SofaScore match rating against Athletic Bilbao, and a 5.8 against Real Madrid.

Of course, Fresneda was not helped by the fact he played in a relatively poor team that dropped down a division last season, so he could still be a good signing for Arsenal, particularly considering he will now be available for the reduced fee of £17m.