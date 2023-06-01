Arsenal have not made an official proposal for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Ivan Fresneda?

Fresneda was a key target for the Gunners during the January transfer window, but he turned down a move to the Emirates Stadium, in order to ensure he received regular game time with Real Valladolid.

The 18-year-old has emerged as a key player for the Spanish club this season, after graduating from the youth academy, making 22 appearances in La Liga, and there are a number of top clubs now vying for his signature.

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the Spaniard, with the same report from Football Insider claiming that Borussia Dortmund have held talks, while a recent report from Germany indicated that Arsenal have made an offer.

According to BILD (via Football London), a lucrative offer was made for the youngster, with Dortmund also said to be monitoring the situation, however, Romano has since claimed that update was false.

Taking to Twitter, the transfer guru confirmed the Gunners are interested in the right-back, but claimed they are yet to make an offer, saying:

"Arsenal appreciate Ivan Fresneda since January but told they have NOT sent any official proposal, despite reports.

"No concrete negotiation at this stage, race remains open - with Borussia Dortmund interested."

How did Fresneda perform last season?

The starlet has adapted very well to men's football, playing a key role for Valladolid defensively, averaging 2.2 tackles per game, the fourth-highest figure in the squad, while he also ranks very highly for blocks and clearances per 90 over the past year.

Not only is he competent defensively, the Valladolid academy graduate can also pose a threat on the front foot, as highlighted by the La Liga Lowdown's Matt Clark, who said:

"He is a remarkably complete right back despite his young age, balancing his defensive duties with the odd attack too."

Although he has exhibited some very promising signs, the £2.6k-per-week defender is not yet the finished article, and he has struggled in recent weeks, being ranked by SofaScore as the joint-worst performing starter in his side's 0-0 draw against Almeria last time out.

As such, it is vital that Fresneda continues to get consistent game time, and so if Arsenal decide to move for him this summer, it may be wise for Mikel Arteta to send him out on loan in order to continue his development.