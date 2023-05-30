Arsenal are eyeing a summer move for Leicester City's James Maddison, with the midfielder now set to leave, according to a report from The Mirror.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Arsenal have set their sights on strengthening their midfield this summer, and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that Declan Rice could join "immediately", despite Bayern Munich making a late push for the West Ham United star.

Rice could replace Granit Xhaka, who is expected to complete a move to Bayer Leverkusen soon, but the 24-year-old is not their only midfield target, as they have an interest in Chelsea's Mason Mount, as well as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth outlines Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo as another option for the Gunners, while they are also keen on strengthening in more advanced areas, with Maddison emerging as a potential target.

According to a report from The Mirror, Arsenal are eyeing up a move for the Leicester City star, but they will face fierce competition for his signature, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also being named as potential suitors.

Given that he only has a year remaining on his contract, Leicester may be forced to sell the Englishman for around £40m, although they are hoping that a bidding war will drive his price up to around £50m.

The Foxes are set to lose the 26-year-old following their relegation from the Premier League, and the Emirates Stadium is a potential destination, but Arsenal's number one target is Rice.

Should Arsenal sign James Maddison?

Hailed as "wonderful" by members of the media, the attacking midfielder impressed in a very poor Leicester side during the 2022-23 campaign, picking up nine assists in the Premier League, the joint-seventh highest amount in the division.

Not only that, the England international also showed a keen eye for goal, scoring ten times in 30 league appearances, displaying his versatility by playing through the middle and on both wings.

Given that Mikel Arteta already has the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka at his disposal, it may be difficult for Maddison to force his way into the team, but his ability to play in multiple positions should mean that he is able to receive regular game time.

With Arsenal heading into the Champions League next season, it is vital that they have top-quality back-up options, and the £110k-per-week star's attacking threat and versatility means he could tick plenty of boxes in north London.