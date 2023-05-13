Pundit and talkSPORT regular Gabriel Agbonlahor has been left thrilled by Arsenal as they a move for Portugal international Joao Cancelo.

What's the latest on Cancelo to Arsenal?

The north Londoners are currently chasing Man City as they attempt to pip clinch their first Premier League title in over 20 years, but the Blues currently hold an advantage.

If Arsenal end up losing the race, there are arguments to be made that this 2022/2023 campaign has been a success, especially considering they missed out on Champions League qualification to Spurs just 12 months ago.

The Gunners and sporting director Edu are already preparing for next season with reports suggesting there are a fair few transfer targets in the pipeline, including a surprise move for Cancelo.

The former Juventus star seems out of favour at City, even despite two brilliant full seasons prior as a real asset and untouchable in Pep Guardiola's starting eleven.

In the last week, there have been claims that Arsenal are eyeing a move for the Man City defender, who is currently on loan a Bayern Munich, with Cancelo "unlikely" to be in Pep Guardiola's plans for next season.

After this rumour, Agbolahor seriously endorsed a move for the 28-year-old, speaking to Football Insider and claiming the player could be a brilliant signing.

When asked about Cancelo potentially joining, he explained:

“Yeah, I can definitely see that.“I don’t think Man City will want to gift any more players to Arsenal – but Arteta will know him inside out after working with him.“I think it’d be a great signing.“They need a right-back. Ben White has had a great season, but if you get Cancelo – you get more quality.“I’m sure Arsenal would love to get that done if he becomes available.”

What could Cancelo bring to Arsenal?

The right-back was one of City's most crucial players before his shock mid-season temporary exit, with their former midfielder Nigel de Jong calling him one of the best full-backs in world football in 2021.

"We can have a healthy discussion and debate on who is the best right-back in the world and Cancelo is certainly up there for me, said the Dutchman to Prime Video (via MEN)."It's not only his versatility but also the fact he is as strong defensively as any right-back or left-back in the world."Due to the fact he’s found his trust under Guardiola he has the most successful passing rate in the opposition’s half, and again he can give assists left and right he’s always on the move and is so attack-minded that it’s such a great option for Guardiola to have."

If he could rediscover that form at Arsenal, Cancelo would be an exceptional addition for Arteta, though it remains to be seen if City will sell to a direct rival.