Arsenal "have an eye on" Joao Cancelo, and the Manchester City full-back could become a target once the deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are complete, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Joao Cancelo leaving Manchester City?

Cancelo joined Bayern Munich on loan in the January transfer window, however the German champions have decided not to activate the £61.8m buy-out clause included in his contract, opening the door for a potential move elsewhere.

Arsenal have held "early verbal talks" over a deal to bring the Portugal international to the Emirates Stadium, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, but they have since been preoccupied with other concerns.

With a deal for West Ham United's Declan Rice now edging closer to completion, and a £40m deal for Timber having been agreed with Ajax, Mikel Arteta could now turn his attentions back to the Man City full-back.

That is according to transfer insider Jones, who told GiveMeSport: "Arsenal do still have an eye on Cancelo, but that one has to wait because they have enough on their plate to deal with at the moment. This is a big week for Arsenal, with deals for Rice and Jurrien Timber to get over the line.

"I have noticed a swell in the number of Arsenal fans criticising Edu during negotiations. I’ve been on transfer shows where all the comments have been ‘Edu Out’ because they are getting frustrated about the fact they struggle to get big transfers tied up, but now they might be happier."

How much does Joao Cancelo earn?

The 29-year-old is currently locked into a £250k-per-week deal with Man City, which is not due to expire until 2027, however Pep Guardiola's side went on to win a treble in his absence last season, and it would not be a surprise if he moves on this summer.

After being dropped for a match against Arsenal last season, the full-back reportedly had a training ground bust-up with Guardiola, which led to his departure, however there is no denying he is still a top player.

Lauded as "world class" by pundit Ahmed Elmohamady, the former Juventus man is very strong on the front foot, ranking in the 99th percentile for assists per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Cancelo, who has also been branded a "beast" by other members of the media, has proven himself in the Premier League, averaging a 7.33 Sofascore rating in the 2021-22 campaign, the joint-third highest of any City player, and he could be a fantastic signing for Arsenal.