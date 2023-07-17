Arsenal "may well look to strike a deal" for Manchester City's Joao Cancelo at a later stage in the transfer window, with the full-back "expected to leave" this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

It has been reported that Arsenal are keen to bring in two new right-backs this summer, having already brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax in for an initial fee of £34.3m, with the defender being signed to play on the right of the back four.

Ivan Fresneda is another target for the Gunners in that area of the pitch, with the Real Valladolid defender's release clause dropping to €20m (£17m) after his side's relegation from La Liga last season.

Cancelo has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, and Jones has now dropped an update which indicates the Man City defender will be available.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the transfer insider said:“The full-back situation is interesting because Cancelo is still expected to leave and there has also been all the uncertainty around Kyle Walker.

Before later adding:"But what we also know is that Guardiola has moved away from the model that Cancelo used to thrive in and further than that, seems content with the idea he doesn’t stay.

“The big question is, where will he go? Barcelona are primed if it is cheap enough or on loan so if there is to be something soon, it’s probably that. Arsenal has been touted and that case has been very quiet for now - but it may not stay that way.

“My information is that if Cancelo is still there for the taking later in the window, Arsenal may well look to strike a deal. It’s not been totally forgotten about, it’s just not a main priority. More of a luxury.”

Is Joao Cancelo going to Arsenal?

At the moment, the Gunners do not consider the Portugal international a major target, but they have recently been handed a potential boost in the race for his signature, as it has now emerged that Barca have pulled out of the race.

There are not a great deal of other potential suitors linked with moves for the full-back, which means a move to Arsenal could be a real possibility, and he could be a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Hailed as "incredible" by members of the media, the £250k-per-week defender is proven at Champions League level, having been ranked as the third-best performing player in the competition by WhoScored, up until April 25th during the 2021-22 season.

Given that Timber has mainly been utilised as a centre-back throughout his career so far, Arteta may be keen to add a new right-back who could be capable of offering Arsenal some more attacking flair.

Cancelo would certainly fit the bill in that regard, ranking in the 99th percentile for assists per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and so it is exciting news that Arsenal still have him on their list of targets for this summer.