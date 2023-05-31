Arsenal "appreciate" Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, with the full-back set to be on the move this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Who will Joao Cancelo sign for?

There are a number of top clubs interested in signing Cancelo, with Barcelona said to be monitoring the situation, and the Spanish club are willing to enter the race for his signature if they are able to sign him on an initial loan deal.

The same report outlines that Real Madrid are in the market for a new right-back, and the player's representatives have been exploring a move to the Bernabeu, with Man City unlikely to reintegrate him into the squad next season.

Arsenal have also been named as potential suitors, having held talks with City about a potential swap deal including Kieran Tierney, and there has now been an update on their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

Taking to Twitter, Romano has now confirmed that Bayern Munich will not choose to make the Portugal international's stay permanent for €70m (£60m) this summer, potentially giving the Gunners a boost in the race for his signature. The transfer guru said:

"Understand Manchester City are ready to sell João Cancelo this summer. He will return from Bayern, €70m buy option won’t be triggered.

"Arsenal appreciate Cancelo, he’s one of the names in the list.

"Barca have genuine interest since January but… depends on FFP."

Should Arsenal sign Cancelo?

Journalist David Ornstein claimed it was a "complete shock" when the full-back completed a loan move to Bayern during the January transfer window, as he was an important player for City, making 17 Premier League appearances prior to his exit.

That said, the £250k-per-week defender did put in some very poor performances before his departure, making an error leading to the only goal of the game away at Anfield, and being shown a straight red card against Fulham.

As such, there may be some concern about signing the former Juventus man, but it must be noted that his dip in form was only brief, and he has previously proven himself as a top player, averaging a 7.33 SofaScore rating in the Premier League last season.

Hailed as a "beast" by members of the media, Cancelo is a real danger on the front foot, ranking in the 99th percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, so he could be an excellent signing for Arsenal, and it looks as if it will be one to keep an eye on.