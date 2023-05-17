Arsenal scouts are "looking closely" at Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo, but there will be "fierce" competition for his signature this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are in the market for a new centre-back this summer, having recently made contact to sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey, who has admitted that he "dreams" of playing in the Premier League.

The north London club are also said to be plotting a move for Mohamed Simakan, despite the fact the 23-year-old has recently penned a new deal with RB Leipzig which is set to run until 2027.

There may be an increased need to bring in a new centre-back this summer as William Saliba is yet to commit to a new contract, which means he may need to be sold, according to journalist Charles Watts.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Galetti has now confirmed Arsenal are interested in signing Sutalo, although he does stress that a number of teams are likely to be vying for his signature this summer.

The journalist said: "Arsenal scouts are looking closely at the player who could be available for around £17m. Let's also pay attention to the competition that is rich and fierce.

"Fiorentina, RB Leipzig, Fulham, Wolfsburg, and Manchester United also interested in the player."

Should Arsenal sign a new centre-back?

It is clear that Mikel Arteta will need to upgrade his defensive options this summer, given the dramatic dip in form that has coincided with Saliba's injury, which has ruled him out of the last nine Premier League games.

Jakub Kiwior has recently been praised by members of the media, with journalist Eduardo Hagn describing him as "faultless in possession" after his performance against Newcastle United, but Rob Holding not been as solid.

The Englishman was particularly poor in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool, receiving the lowest Sofascore match rating of any Arsenal starter, and Sutalo could be a solid long-term replacement.

Hailed as "simply amazing" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the Croatian is yet to play outside his home country at club level, but he is making a name for himself on the international scene, ranked by Sofascore as his nation's third-best performer in the Nations League.

Although signing the 6 foot 3 colossus would be a risk, he ranks highly for a number of key defensive metrics over the past year, including blocks and tackles, displaying he has the quality to make the step up to the Premier League.