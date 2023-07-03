Arsenal have "almost" completed a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, in a move that could end up totalling €46m (£40m), according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Transfer insider Dean Jones has now claimed that Arsenal are still interested in bringing in "another creative outlet" as a back-up for Bukayo Saka, however that is likely to wait until the end of the window, as they have more pressing matters to deal with.

Declan Rice is finally on the verge of agreeing a move to the Emirates Stadium, but Gunners insider Teamnewsandtix has suggested another midfielder could come in with a "slightly different profile", amid recent links to Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mikel Arteta is also keen to bring in a new centre-back, and with talks having progressed well over a deal to sign Timber, and the move finally appears to be close to completion.

In a new update on Twitter, Plettenberg has claimed that it is "almost a done deal", with the "last details" on the verge of being clarified, and a "total agreement" is expected within the next 48 hours.

A fee is agreed - the total package could amount to €46m (£40m) including bonus payments, in what is a "big deal for all parties".

What position does Jurrien Timber play?

The 22-year-old has made 166 appearances at centre-back throughout his career so far, however he is also capable of playing on the right of the defence, having featured in that area on 49 occasions, showcasing his versatility in a similar manner to current right-back Ben White.

That indicates the Ajax starlet could be a competent competition for the likes of both White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, with the latter still Arsenal's only natural option currently playing in the first team.

However, the Gunners' pursuit of Joao Cancelo hints that Timber is mainly being brought in to play at centre-back, and there are plenty of indications he could go on to be a top player there in the next few years.

Journalist Karan Tejwani has lauded the Dutchman as a "fine ball player and carrier", while also describing him as "underrated", and he has done a stellar job for Ajax over the past year.

Remarkably, the £50k-per-week defender ranks in the 99th percentile for a total of five different metrics, including his pass-completion rate, indicating he would be a fantastic fit in an Arteta system, with Arsenal making the fifth-highest number of passes in the Premier League last season.