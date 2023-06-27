Arsenal have submitted an "official proposal" to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Jurrien Timber?

After progressing through the youth ranks at Ajax, Timber has gone on to establish himself as a key first-team player for the Dutch side, appearing in all 34 league games last season, and he has started to attract the attention of some top clubs.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, but Arsenal appear to be leading the race for his signature, with Florian Plettenberg claiming they are on the "verge" of completing a deal, with Bayern Munich out of the running.

According to Romano, the Ajax star views the project at the Emirates Stadium as "perfect", and he is "really excited" about the move.

Taking to Twitter, the transfer expert has now confirmed that a second "official proposal" has been submitted by the Gunners, and they are aiming to get the deal done "this week", after having an opening bid of £30m rejected.

Talks are "now advancing" between the two clubs, indicating the move is edging closer to completion, and everything is complete on the player's side, with a five-year contract already agreed.

How much will Jurrien Timber cost?

Ajax are believed to be holding out for £50m to sanction the departure of the defender, who is set to double his wages if he does complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Dutchman has been hailed as "exceptional" by football scout Jacek Kulig, while Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk also heaped praise on him last year, saying: “I was never that good at the age of Timber, he’s just 21… I can only praise him. His potential is so high, I’m sure”.

For a defender, the Ajax star is very assured on the front foot, placing in the 99th percentile for progressive carries, and in the 94th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, displaying his eagerness to drive the ball into attacking areas.

Reports have suggested Ben White is going to be utilised in a central role next season, meaning a new right-back will be required, and Timber would be more than capable of filling in when necessary, having made 49 appearances in that area of the pitch.

As such, the Netherlands international could be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's squad, and the manager will be hoping that Arsenal's second offer is accepted by Ajax.