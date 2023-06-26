Arsenal are set to complete the deal to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz "this week", according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

How much are Arsenal paying for Kai Havertz?

As per The Guardian, the Gunners have agreed to sign Havertz from Chelsea for a fee of £60m, plus £5m in add-ons, with Mikel Arteta said to be a long-term admirer of the forward, as the manager thinks he can help bridge the gap to Manchester City.

The £150k-per-week attacker likewise believes Arsenal is the best place to help him build his career, a view shared by Jurrien Timber, another player who the north Londoners have recently made an "official proposal" for.

It remains to be seen whether Ajax are willing to part ways with the defender, however the move for Havertz is now edging closer to completion, as reported by Romano on Twitter.

The transfer expert has now claimed the 24-year-old has "already completed the first part of the medical tests" to become an Arsenal player, with the deal set to be completed "this week".

All that remains before the move becomes official is the contracts to be signed on the club's side.

How many goals has Havertz scored?

The Germany international has not exactly been prolific since arriving at Stamford Bridge for £75.8m in 2020, recording just nine goals in all competitions last season, despite most commonly being utilised as a striker.

Having averaged just 0.2 goals per 90 over the past year, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has underperformed his expected goals by a considerable margin, indicating that he is a poor finisher, which is also reflected by the number of opportunities he wasted last season.

The Chelsea forward missed 14 big chances in the Premier League, and his finishing must improve if he is to be played as a striker by Arteta, however he does have other qualities, including his ability to bring his teammates into the play.

During his time with Leverkusen, the Aachen-born forward picked up 31 assists in 150 appearances, indicating that he could be a creative force in advanced midfield, should Arteta choose to play him in a deeper role.

Having been described as a "unique" and "physically commanding" player by members of the media, Havertz clearly has the talent to be a success in the Premier League, but he must improve his finishing if he is to displace Gabriel Jesus in the starting XI.