Arsenal are monitoring the availability of Chelsea striker Kai Havertz ahead of a potential summer move, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Is Kai Havertz leaving Chelsea?

According to reports, Havertz is set to leave Chelsea this summer, though it is now unlikely he will be moving to Real Madrid, as the Spanish side are said to have cooled their pursuit amid concerns about the Blues' asking price.

The same report details that Chelsea are keen to keep hold of the German, but that they would sell him for the right price as they need to raise money after failing to qualify for the Champions League despite spending heavily.

Madrid may have backed away from the negotiating table for now, though they could go back in for him at a later stage, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also named as potential suitors.

The 23-year-old may also have the option to remain in the Premier League, as The Telegraph reports that Arsenal are monitoring his situation with Chelsea, although the £70m price tag has so far dissuaded them from making a move.

Chelsea are holding out for a large fee given that the Germany international's contract does not expire until 2025, but the player himself could push for a move, as he is interested in a move elsewhere - particularly to Real Madrid.

It is deemed unlikely that any potential suitor will offer more than £50m for the forward, giving the Blues a big decision to make this summer.

Should Arsenal sign Kai Havertz?

Considering the £150k-per-week attacker scored just seven goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season, despite most commonly being utilised as a striker, £70m would surely be far too much of an outlay. However, he could be a solid addition for a lower fee.

Hailed as "exceptional" by members of the media, the former Bayer Leverkusen man recorded 14 goals in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign, the second-highest figure of any Chelsea player.

There have been reports indicating that Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing a more physical striker this summer, and the 6 foot 3 colossus could fit the bill in that regard, considering he has averaged more aerials won per 90 than Gabriel Jesus over the past year.

However, Havertz's record in front of goal is a real issue, missing 14 big chances in the Premier League last season, and he should only be signed if Chelsea lower their asking price.