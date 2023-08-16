Arsenal are now considering a move for Kyle Walker-Peters and a whole host of other right-backs as a replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is set to spend some time on the sidelines...

Is Jurrien Timber injured?

Timber sustained an injury to his right knee during the Gunners' 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener at the weekend, with it being confirmed he is set to have a review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the extent of the issue.

The defender's injury could pose a huge problem for Mikel Arteta, as it is believed to be severe, with journalist James Benge even suggesting he might not be in action again for the remainder of the campaign, saying:

"It's still early days, but last night I was hearing a minimum of 7 months [that he'll be out]... I'd be stunned if we see him again this season."

As such, Arteta may be forced to bring in a replacement during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, and The Express have now outlined a number of potential options.

Read The Latest Arsenal Transfer News HERE

Joao Cancelo could be targeted, but Manchester City may be unwilling to negotiate with a direct rival, so Arsenal could instead consider some low-cost alternatives, including Leicester City's Timothy Castagne, who is also wanted by Fulham and Juventus.

Walker-Peters is also name-checked as a potential target for the Gunners, having previously been tracked by the club's scouts, and he could be available for a cut-price fee, following Southampton's relegation from the top flight.

The right-back is a firm part of Saints manager Russell Martin's plans, but the manager is well aware that Premier League clubs could come forward for him at a later stage in the transfer window.

How old is Kyle Walker-Peters?

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender is now 26 years of age, and he has established himself as a Premier League right-back, making a total of 115 appearances in the top flight, during which time he has picked up ten assists.

Having also averaged 1.60 successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, which places him in the 92nd percentile compared to his positional peers, it is clear the £23k-per-week defender poses a threat on the front foot, and he has been lauded by members of the media.

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella has described the Southampton star as "outstanding", while former Saints boss has previously likened him to a Bayern Munich great, saying:

“Kyle is an unbelievably smart footballer with a super football intelligence. He plays, left-back, right-back and now on the 10.

“In the sessions sometimes he plays six also, so he can play every position.

“He remembers me a little bit of Phillipp Lahm I must say, because he is so good on the ball, he always has good decisions."

Obviously, it will not be ideal if Timber is ruled out with a long-term injury, but Walker-Peters could be a decent option to replace him on a short-term basis, given that he is a proven Premier League player, and it may well be one to keep an eye on before the deadline.