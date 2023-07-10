Arsenal have contacted Manchester City to make an offer of €16m (£14m) for Kyle Walker, while they are also interested in his teammate, Julian Alvarez, according to a recent report.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

With it recently emerging that Mikel Arteta plans to play Jurrien Timber at right-back next season, you perhaps wouldn't them to be in the market for another player in that area of the pitch, but there have been reports they are still interested in Ivan Fresneda.

The Gunners are said to have made contact with Real Valladolid over a deal for Fresneda, a player Arteta has always liked, and he will now be available for a cut-price fee, with his release clause dropping to just €20m (£17m) after his side's relegation from La Liga.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also claimed that Joao Cancelo is a potential target for Arsenal, recently telling GiveMeSport:

"We know that Arsenal would love to explore Joao Cancelo if that's possible, and it will be very intriguing to see if Manchester City are open to a deal because a year ago Man City were happy to do business with Arsenal because they didn't really see them as a title challenger.

Arteta is seemingly looking to raid his former club for a whole host of new players, with a report from Nacional (via Football365) detailing that contact has been made with Man City over a proposed €16m (£14m) deal for Walker.

Not only that, the Gunners are also keen on signing Alvarez, although that may be a very difficult transfer to orchestrate, as Pep Guardiola is delighted to have the Argentine, and does not want to let him leave.

On the other hand, Walker's contract situation means that a deal for the England international would be an "easier case to solve", with just one year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Is Kyle Walker leaving Manchester City?

On Saturday, it was reported that the Englishman is still undecided on his future, despite being offered a new contract, with Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel pushing hard to secure his signature this summer.

The news that Arsenal have allegedly made a move for the right-back is certainly eyebrow-raising, given that he previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, making 229 appearances for the Gunners' rivals before making the move up north to join City.

There is no denying the defender's ability, however, having been lauded as "absolutely incredible" by members of the media in light of his performance for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, "eliminating the threat" of Kylian Mbappe.

The 33-year-old is now very accustomed to competing for major silverware, having won five Premier League titles, and he once again played a key role last season, making 27 appearances in the top flight.

That said, if Arteta wants to build a long-term project at the Emirates Stadium, the manager should look to target younger players, and it would be unwise to sanction a move for Walker, despite his talent.