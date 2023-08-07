Arsenal are eyeing a surprise loan move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who is now interested in a move to the Premier League, according to a recent report from The Mirror.

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG?

Mbappe's future at PSG is very much up in the air, having recently snubbed an offer of a new one-year contract, which included a "guaranteed sale clause", allowing him to leave the club next summer, meaning he is still excluded from first-team training.

The French champions believe the forward already has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, but the Spanish side are expected to make a cash offer near the end of the transfer window, just in case they lose him.

The Paris-born attacker's contract comes to an end next summer, and given that he is no longer a part of PSG's plans for the upcoming season, a season-long loan move could make sense, with several clubs now lining up for his signature.

That is according to a report from The Mirror, which states the Ligue 1 side would be willing to sanction the France international's departure this summer, should they receive a substantial loan fee, which has alerted Arsenal.

The Gunners are not the only Premier League club battling for the PSG star, with Chelsea and Liverpool also being named as potential suitors, despite Jurgen Klopp's denials, with the Reds previously holding discussions over a move to Anfield back in 2017.

It is detailed that the forward is a big fan of English football and believes playing in the Premier League would be an enjoyable experience, potentially opening the door for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Not only that, but the £1.2m-per-week earner is also open to the idea of spending a year on loan before completing his dream move to Real Madrid.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored?

It is no wonder so many Premier League clubs are queuing up for the superstar's signature, despite the fact he is only available on loan, as he has proven himself as one of the world's best players with his goal-scoring record for club and country.

The former AS Monaco man has scored a phenomenal 212 goals in 260 games for PSG, also recording 98 assists during that time, and he has 40 goals in 70 caps for France, which means he already places fifth in the country's all-time top-scorers list.

The only issue about Arsenal bringing in the 24-year-old is that he will only be at the club for one season, and the Gunners may be unwilling to shell out a huge fee to sign a player that will not be at the club in the long-term future.

Lauded as "incredible" by ESPN analyst Luis Miguel Echegaray, Mbappe would be an unbelievable signing for Mikel Arteta's side, which could help them bridge the gap to Manchester City in the upcoming campaign, but the move does not seem likely.