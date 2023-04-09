Arsenal are so close to tasting Premier League glory for the first time in 19 years. All they have to do is negotiate the next few weeks and Mikel Arteta can lay his hands on the trophy.

Of course, it’s never as easy as that, with plenty of tough matches ahead for the Gunners, starting with today's match against a Liverpool side who are in serious transition this term.

Despite their strange season, there is still some bite in them, with the recent 7-0 demolition of Manchester United perfect evidence of this, so the north Londoners must be wary of the threat Jurgen Klopp’s team pose this afternoon.

Arteta may well make a few changes from the side that defeated Leeds United last weekend as they claimed their seventh straight league win - and they will be eyeing up their eighth against the Anfield side.

The Spaniard has a few tough decisions to make, but we think he must now boldly ditch £27m January signing Leandro Trossard from the starting XI, with Bukayo Saka coming in to replace him.

Will Leandro Trossard start for Arsenal against Liverpool?

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium during the transfer window, the Belgian has been in wonderful form. He has scored once for the club while grabbing seven assists, including three in one match against Fulham, giving Arsenal that extra bit of attacking spark.

The 28-year-old has started the three previous league matches for the club, but with Saka certain to come back into the starting XI after being benched through illness against Leeds, it’s clear that Trossard could be the one to make way, especially with the form of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli of late.

Arteta resting the English winger last week could prove to be a crucial decision with some key fixtures still to come, and with 22 goal contributions this term, Saka could be key to unlocking the Liverpool defence.

Trossard will still have a big part to play from the bench, and the “creative machine” – as dubbed by broadcast journalist Buchi Laba – has scored his only goal for the Emirates side after emerging from the substitutes' bench, suggesting it could be a good omen.

The decision would be a harsh one on the player, but the manager has got to select his strongest starting XI against a Jekyll & Hyde Liverpool team who can still cause damage and potentially derail Arsenal’s title charge if they aren’t careful.