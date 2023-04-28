Arsenal are set to join the race for Lens striker Lois Openda, alongside a number of other Premier League clubs, according to recent reports from Spain.

Will Arsenal sign a striker this summer?

Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing in a new striker this summer, with the manager looking to sign someone to provide competition for Gabriel Jesus, and Arsenal have now set their sights on signing Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, after his impressive recent form.

Watkins is not the only Premier League striker being eyed by the Gunners, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also on the club's radar, with journalist Pete O'Rourke explaining they may want to bring in a more physical centre-forward.

In terms of options from abroad, Lille's Jonathan David has been touted for a move to the Emirates Stadium, while Arsenal also remain among the main contenders to sign Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, who could be on the move this summer.

According to reports from Spain (via The Sun), the Gunners have now joined the race for Openda, with Arteta keen on signing a back-up option for Jesus, although they are not the only Premier League club interested.

Aston Villa and Leicester City are also named as potential suitors for the forward, with his stock rising after a fantastic season with Lens, so there is likely to be stiff competition for his signature.

The initial report claimed that Arsenal will have enough money to prise the 23-year-old away from Lens, but it is not detailed how much the French club are likely to demand.

Should Arsenal sign Lois Openda?

The Belgian is not as well known as the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Vlahovic, but there are indications he may be a better signing than the latter player, given that he is having a much better season than the Juventus striker.

Hailed as "sensational" by sports writer Robin Bairner, the £13k-per-week marksman has scored a remarkable 17 league goals this season, also registering three assists, while Vlahovic has been out-of-sorts, now without a goal in his last ten Serie A games.

That said, if Arteta is looking for a physical striker, then Openda is not the best option, given that he is 5 foot 8 and has averaged just 0.53 aerials won per 90 in the past year, which ranks him in the ninth percentile compared to his positional peers.

If Arsenal are going to bring in a new forward, then they should bring in someone with a different skill-set to Jesus, so Calvert-Lewin could be an intriguing option, if he is able to put his recent injury problems behind him.