Arsenal are captivated by Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, and they have recently conducted a scouting mission to run the rule over the midfielder, according to recent reports from Portugal.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are looking to strengthen in attacking areas this summer, and they are said to be crazy about signing Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, who could be brought in to provide competition to Bukayo Saka at right-wing.

Mikel Arteta could look at bringing in a number of options to strengthen the spine of the team, and he is also believed to be looking at Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand, as well as central-midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Declan Rice also remains a target for the north London outfit, and the West Ham United captain would be "very interested in joining Arsenal", according to journalist Dean Jones, with talks set to take place in the summer window.

According to a report from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Ugarte may also now be a target for the Gunners in the summer, with the club recently sending officials to watch the midfielder during Sporting's clash with Juventus.

The Portuguese club are planning to sell the 22-year-old for as much as possible in the upcoming window, with his release clause currently set at €60m (£53.5m), and it is "practically inevitable" he departs.

Arteta liked the maestro's performance in Arsenal's Europa League clash with Sporting last month, and the club have been captivated by his performances ever since.

Should Arsenal sign Manuel Ugarte?

The report details that Arteta is on the lookout for a "complete midfielder" this summer, but there are some doubts about whether the Uruguayan offers enough in an attacking sense.

The Montivideo-born ace has registered zero goals and just one assist in 42 appearances for Sporting so far this season, having mainly been utilised in a deep role, as he particularly specialises in the defensive side of the game.

Over the past year, the "Rolls-Royce of a midfielder" ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles per 90, and in the 97th for interceptions, meaning he more than makes up for his lack of threat going forward with his defensive acumen.

However, Rice also flourishes in those aspects of the game, while he is also more of a threat going forward, and has proven Premier League experience, therefore the England international should remain Arsenal's priority target in the summer window.