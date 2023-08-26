Arsenal have now been given a new update on their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in a report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

With Mikel Arteta now running the rule over potential replacements for Jurrien Timber, a loan deal for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is now being worked on, and the manager will be well aware of the 22-year-old's capabilities, having worked with him at Manchester City.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are able to get a deal for the Spain international over the line, as Barca would rather sell him permanently, but they have plenty of alternative options in mind, should they miss out.

Torino's Perr Schuurs has also been named as a transfer target for Arsenal, while journalist Rudy Galetti has stated that Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson, who has a release clause of €25m (£21.5m), is also being considered.

Galetti claims the north Londoners have four options on their shortlist of targets to replace Timber, and one of those players could be Crystal Palace's Guehi, with The Daily Mail recently providing an update on their interest in the defender.

The 23-year-old is said to be "of increasing interest" to Arteta, perhaps in light of the news that Timber has suffered an ACL injury, which is set to keep him sidelined for quite some time.

At the moment, the Gunners are yet to make a concrete move for the Englishman, but previous reports have detailed that Palace are set to hold out for at least £50m if they are to let him leave this summer, so he will not come cheap.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that Arsenal potentially re-entering the market will "depend on finances", but they could be set for a financial boost in the near future, as they have agreed to sell Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco for a fee of £34.3m.

The Express have claimed that Arteta is prepared to add another left-sided defender to his squad this summer, and despite being predominantly right-footed, the Crystal Palace ace typically plays on the left of the centre-back pairing at Selhurst Park.

As such, the 6ft defender could be the perfect replacement for Timber, particularly considering he has been lauded as "incredible" by BBC Sport reporter Alex Howell, and teammate Joel Ward believes he can still get a whole lot better, saying:

“Marc is second to none. He’s only just kind of scratched the surface. If he continues to move in the direction that he is, he’s got the world at his feet.”

The England international has been indispensable for Palace over the past two seasons, missing just three games in the Premier League during that time period, indicating he could now be ready to take the next step and join one of the league's top clubs.

However, it is unclear whether Arsenal will be able to fork out another £50m on a late addition this summer, having already shelled out around €234.93m (£201.6m) on a number of high-profile additions.