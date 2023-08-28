Arsenal have now been provided with a new update on their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi by transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are searching for a new centre-back, in light of Jurrien Timber's recent injury blow, and they have now set their sights on Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson, who has a release clause of just €25m (£21m) included in his contract.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has made it clear that a number of options are being considered, with four targets currently on the shortlist, however Mikel Arteta may be forced to reduce it to three, as Barcelona are unwilling to sell Erik Garcia.

The La Liga club are unwilling to sanction a loan move this close to the end of the summer transfer window, so Arteta may have to turn his attentions elsewhere, with Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba previously being named as a potential option.

However, the German club have made it clear that Tapsoba will not be available on the cheap, with Football Insider reporting they are set to hold out for a fee of £50m, which has proven to be "prohibitive" for north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Another one of Arsenal's more expensive centre-back targets is Guehi, with Jones recently telling GiveMeSport that Palace's asking price may increase at this stage of the window, considering they would not have much time to bring in a replacement.

The transfer insider said: “The Marc Guehi interest has been there for a while. I don’t know that it necessarily would combine well with any interest from Takehiro Tomiyasu from Palace because Palace have no intention to lose Guehi and value him very, very highly.

“Earlier in the window I was being told of a £60m valuation on him and to be honest at this stage of the window it has probably risen. Guehi himself would even have reservations about how he fits in with Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White and Jurrien Timber over the course of the season because he definitely needs regular game time to get into the England squad and won’t want to be fighting for his spot on a weekly basis, even at a big club like that.”

How tall is Marc Guehi?

The Palace star is not the tallest of centre-backs, standing at 6 foot, however he has been very effective for Palace over the past two seasons, with his performances earning him an England call-up, featuring for the Three Lions against Malta in the summer.

Lauded as "incredible" by members of the media, the former Swansea City man particularly specialises in tackling, with no player aged 21 or under averaging a better tackle success rate in England's top two tiers during the 2020-21 season.

Having now proven himself in the top flight, the 22-year-old could now be ready to make the step-up to a club the size of Arsenal, but it does not seem like a move that is likely to happen before the deadline.

Guehi's inflated asking price could dissuade the Gunners from making an approach, and he may not even be keen on the move himself at this stage of the career.