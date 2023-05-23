Arsenal are keen on signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, having made him a prime target, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

It has recently been reported that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Rob Holding in the upcoming transfer window, as long as they are able to bring in a suitable replacement, and they have started to run the rule over some potential options.

The Gunners are "looking closely" at Dinamo Zagreb's Josip Sutalo, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, with the Croatian set to be available for around £17m this summer, but there will be competition from the likes of RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

Such is the level of interest in Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, it has emerged that Arsenal are expected to make a bid for the centre-back this summer, and he could be available for a fee of around €15m (£13m) plus bonuses.

While Mikel Arteta is considering some intriguing prospects from abroad, the manager could also look at bringing in a proven Premier League player, as journalist Dean Jones has now revealed that Guehi is a prime target.

In his column for GiveMeSport, the journalist has claimed that the Gunners are interested in the Crystal Palace defender, however they are likely to face competition for his signature from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta is looking to bring power to the core of his side, while he has also set out a blueprint of bringing in young players with a high ceiling, with the 22-year-old fitting the bill, although he could cost over £50m.

Should Arsenal sign Marc Guehi?

The Englishman has established himself as a vital player for the Eagles this season, making a total of 36 appearances in the Premier League, during which time he has captained the side on multiple occasions, indicating he has leadership qualities.

Hailed as "incredible" by members of the media, the Ivory Coast-born defender has averaged a 6.94 match Sofascore match rating in the top flight this season, while Holding has averaged a 6.68, indicating Guehi would be a real upgrade.

An average of 1.3 interceptions per game is the second-highest figure in the Palace squad, displaying his ability to cut out opposition attacks, and he has also averaged more clearances per game than any other player.

Unlike Sutalo and Boey, Guehi is already proven at Premier League level, and while that means Arsenal will have to pay a premium, he would be a fantastic addition to the squad.