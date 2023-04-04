Arsenal are strongly interested in signing Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio this summer, and he is set to leave the La Liga club, according to a recent report.

Who will Marco Asensio sign for this summer?

With Asensio's contract set to expire at the end of the season, he will be free to leave Real Madrid, and there have been a number of top clubs linked with moves for the winger, including bitter rivals Barcelona, who are said to have made contact.

There has also been an approach made by the Gunners, having already made contact with people in the Spaniard's camp, however, they are not the only Premier League club interested in his signature, with Liverpool also eyeing a deal.

Newcastle United have been named as potential suitors by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, although he also states Real Madrid have discussed new terms with the £118k-per-week earner, which suggests could end up remaining in the Spanish capital.

A report from TuttoMercatoWeb offers up different information, stating that the playmaker is set to leave Los Blancos in the summer, and Arsenal are said to be one of the clubs strongly interested.

AC Milan are also thinking about a move for the 27-year-old, amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Brahim Diaz, another player the Gunners are believed to be readying an offer for.

Would Marco Asensio be a good signing for Arsenal?

The right-winger has been hailed by members of the media this season, being described as "sensational" for the impact he has made off the bench, and he has recently started to impress right from the off.

In Real Madrid's most recent match, they ran out 6-0 winners against Real Valladolid, with the 35-time Spain international bagging a goal and an assist, and he has now scored on five occasions in his last eight games.

The Mallorca-born maestro scored 10 La Liga goals last season, and his ability to pick out his teammates is also very impressive, ranking in the 94th percentile for passes completed per 90 in the past year, when compared to other wingers.

Arsenal are blessed with options in attack, and they are looking to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new deal before the summer, meaning it is unclear how much game time the former Espanyol man could actually receive in London. However, considering he will be available on a free transfer, Asensio may still be a worthwhile addition to Arteta's squad.