Arsenal have held talks over signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer as they begin to step up their summer transfer plans, according to a recent report from GOAL.

What's the latest Mason Mount transfer news?

Mount's contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and he is yet to commit to a new deal with Chelsea, meaning rival Premier League clubs have now started to work on potential deals for the midfielder.

Liverpool are seemingly leading the race at present, given that they have already gone as far as to prepare and approve a contract for the Englishman, with manager Jurgen Klopp said to be keen on the deal.

There is still a possibility the 24-year-old remains at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues now said to be "a little bit more optimistic" than they once were about being able to agree fresh terms with the £80k-per-week earner.

However, the central midfielder's head could now be turned by Arsenal, given that the Gunners are now said by GOAL to be monitoring him, having already held talks about his potential availability this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be targeting West Ham United's Declan Rice as a priority, however Mount is also being discussed, as he is now expected to leave his current club in the summer.

There is set to be stiff competition for the England international's signature, however, with Liverpool pushing hard, while both Manchester clubs, as well as Newcastle United are also keen on a deal.

Should Arsenal sign Mason Mount this summer?

The maestro will not come cheap, given that the Blues are set to demand £70m to allow him to leave this summer, which poses a big question about whether he is a worthwhile signing for the Gunners.

Considering that huge price tag, a move for the Cobham academy graduate may rule Arsenal out of contention for Rice, who is set to cost around £100m, and there is evidence the West Ham star is superior, having averaged more interceptions and a better pass-completion rate per 90 than his compatriot in the past year.

Mount is by no means a bad player, having been hailed "phenomenal" by members of the media, weighing in with 21 goal contributions in 32 Premier League appearances last season.

However Rice should remain the priority for Mikel Arteta, and the Chelsea midfielder should only be targeted as a back-up option.