Arsenal have submitted an offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, amid the midfielder's uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are said to be captivated by Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, having recently conducted a scouting mission to assess the 22-year-old, with it now "practically inevitable" he leaves the Portuguese side this summer.

In terms of potential signings currently plying their trade in the Premier League, Arsenal are leading the race for Declan Rice, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United, while Mount has also emerged as an option.

The north London club have held talks about signing the Chelsea star this summer as a potential alternative for Rice, although they will face competition for his signature, with Liverpool recently making him a "priority signing".

According to a report from Football Insider, both the Gunners and the Reds have submitted an offer for the midfielder, whose Chelsea future is in doubt as the club are currently unwilling to meet his wage demands.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his options in the engine room this summer, and he is interested in signing the 24-year-old, who could also now be targeted by Bayern Munich, with Thomas Tuchel said to be a huge admirer.

With the Englishman's contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, the upcoming window is the Blues' last opportunity to receive a transfer fee, and they could look to sell him to prevent him from leaving for free.

Would Mount be a good signing for Arsenal?

Hailed as "phenomenal" by members of the media earlier in the campaign, the maestro has proven his worth to Chelsea with his performances in the Champions League this season, registering four assists in nine appearances.

The England international has not been at his best in the Premier League, weighing in with just five goal contributions in 24 appearances, which is a considerable amount less than the 2021-22 campaign, in which he scored 11 and assisted 10.

That said, it is perhaps unfair to judge the £80k-per-week midfielder on this season, as his current club have massively underperformed as a collective, and he could get back to his best in an Arsenal shirt.

Although he has not been at the top of his game this season, Mount would still be a solid addition to Arteta's squad, given that he is a proven player at Premier League level.