Arsenal are one of a number of Premier League clubs who could consider a summer move for Mason Mount, with the Gunners "aware" of his quality.

Mount to leave Chelsea in the summer?

The England international could possibly leave Chelsea at the end of the season, having failed to agree a new contract there for a number of months. He and the club can't reach an agreement that suits all parties, and for that reason, a summer exit appears to be increasingly likely.

Mount's current Blues contract expires in the summer of 2024, and in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer at that point, thet west Londoners could decide to sell him in the coming months. A host of top teams have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old and he is unlikely to be without suitors if a Chelsea exit does materialise.

Mikel Arteta will clearly already be eyeing up potential summer signings at Arsenal, in order to sign make his squad even better ahead of next season, with midfield an area of the pitch where more depth is required. That's where Mount comes into play, with the Chelsea and England man seen as a possible addition at the Emirates.

Could Arsenal snap up midfielder?

According to The Athletic's Simon Johnson and Raphael Honigstein, Arsenal "may well seek to strengthen their options at No 8 in the summer and will be well aware of Mount’s pedigree — even if, at present, that is as far as their ‘interest’ has extended to date."

The report states that Liverpool look to be the front-runners to acquire Mount's signature during the summer transfer window, although the Gunners do seem to be eyeing him as an option.

The 36-time capped England international could be an excellent signing by Arsenal at the end of the season - he has 70 goal contributions for Chelsea - possessing so many of the attributes that Arteta admires in a player. He is hugely switched in a tactical sense, with Jose Mourinho once describing him as a "very, very intelligent" footballer, while Danny Murphy has called him as "terrific talent".

At 24, Mount is also at a great age to come in and be an instant hit in the Gunners' midfield, with his peak years still likely to be ahead of him, whether than be physically or in terms of maturity. It looks as though others are ahead Arsenal in the pecking order currently, but they are clearly an attractive proposition at the moment and he could like the idea of joining the Arteta revolution.