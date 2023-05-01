Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea's Mason Mount this summer, and the midfielder is "already considering" a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news on Mason Mount's future?

With Mount's contract set to expire at the end of next season, multiple Premier League clubs have already started to do battle for his signature, and Liverpool have prepared an offer to try and prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners are said to have gone as far as submitting a proposal for the midfielder, with Chelsea currently unwilling to meet his wage demands, although there is now also a growing interest from Bayern Munich, as they are now managed by Thomas Tuchel.

It still appears to be an open race for the Englishman's signature, and there is even a possibility he remains in west London, as the Blues are now starting to believe he will snub Liverpool and sign a new long-term deal.

Given that Arsenal will have Champions League football to offer next season, it is likely to be a very tough decision for the 24-year-old to make, and Brown believes he will give serious thought to a move across the capital.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "I'm pretty sure Mount is already considering a move to Arsenal. He knows the clubs that are interested in him, Arsenal are one of those. There are others who are a bit further down the line in terms of talks and what's been put on the table. I think Arsenal would be another attractive club for Mount."

Will Mason Mount join Arsenal?

Although their hopes of winning the Premier League title took a massive blow with the 4-1 defeat at Manchester City in April, a move to the Emirates Stadium will no doubt be a tempting proposition for the central midfielder.

As a Cobham academy graduate, the move would not go down too well with Chelsea fans, however his current club are in disarray at the moment, having picked up just 39 points from 32 games.

If the England international does make the move to north London this summer, Arsenal would be getting a fantastic player, who is solid defensively, ranking in the 90th percentile for tackles per 90 in the past year, while he is also a threat on the front foot.

Last season, the "outrageous" £80k-per-week midfielder scored 11 goals in the Premier League, the highest amount of any Chelsea player, and his ability in both defence and attack would make him an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.