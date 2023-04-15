Arsenal have been urged to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise by talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, in a recent interview with Football Insider.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are weighing up a number of options ahead of the summer transfer window, with journalist Dean Jones claiming they need at least one, and possibly two new central midfielders, amid links to the likes of Declan Rice and Ryan Gravenberch.

Jones also clarified that Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new full-back, with Ivan Fresneda still being monitored, as well as an exciting wide forward, indicating Olise could be targeted for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

A recent report detailed the north London club are eyeing the Crystal Palace ace for a summer move, but he will not be cheap, as the Eagles would be looking to receive at least £40m to sanction his departure.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor urged Arsenal to make a move for the winger, as he would be able to slot right into the team and work well in Arteta's chosen system.

The pundit said: “I think he’d fit perfectly into that Arsenal side.

“He’d be a great backup for Saka. Hopefully, Arsenal’s top players don’t get injured, but if Saka did – they don’t have a replacement on that right-hand side.

“I think Olise would be a great signing, but it just depends on what kind of fee Crystal Palace would ask for in the summer window.”

Should Arsenal sign Michael Olise?

The 21-year-old has been a vital player for Crystal Palace this season, weighing in with two goals and eight assists in 29 Premier League appearances, the most goal contributions of any player in the squad.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the starlet ranks in the 86th percentile for assists per 90 over the course of the past year, and in the 81st percentile for successful take-ons, highlighting his dribbling ability.

Not only that, but the £47.5k-per-week winger has no qualms pitching in with defensive duties, averaging more tackles and blocks per 90 than Saka in the last year, indicating a willingness to track back.

Although Olise is not yet at the level of Saka, who has recorded a remarkable 22 goal contributions in the Premier League this season, he would be a fantastic back-up option, and at 21-years-old, he is only going to get better.