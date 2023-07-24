Arsenal have now registered their interest in signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, who is believed to have a £35m release clause included in his contract, according to a recent report from 90min.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners have been fairly busy in the summer transfer window, having already spent €231.6m (£200m) on new players, however Mikel Arteta is yet to bring in a back-up option for Bukayo Saka, which may be needed ahead of next season.

With his side set to return to the Champions League, it is important that Arteta has plenty of strength in depth to ensure they can compete on all fronts, and Saka may need resting at times, having played in every Premier League game for the past two seasons.

According to journalist Charles Watts, Arsenal "like" Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, who is able to play on the right-wing, while he is also versatile enough to slot in at central midfield, and at striker, which could make him the perfect signing.

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear he believes the Gunners could add one more player at right-wing in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, and they have now identified Olise as a potential target.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that Arsenal have now made contact to register their interest in signing the Crystal Palace forward, who is believed to have a £35m release clause included in his contract, but there may be fierce competition for his signature.

Manchester City and Chelsea have also expressed an interest in the Englishman, and the latter club are most confident about being able to get a deal over the line, due to the existing relationship they have with the player's family.

Michael's younger brother, Richard Olise, is currently on the books at Stamford Bridge, which could help the Blues win the race for his signature.

Outside the Premier League, French champions Paris Saint-Germain also retain an interest in signing the 21-year-old.

How good is Michael Olise?

The Crystal Palace star is extremely versatile, having featured on the left-wing and in a central midfield role throughout his career so far, but he has most commonly been utilised at right-wing, to great effect.

After making his breakthrough in the Premier League during the 2021-22 campaign, the winger really kicked on last season, registering two goals and 11 assists in 37 league appearances.

As mentioned in the 90min report, the London-born attacker broke the record to become the youngest player ever to register three assists in a single Premier League game, achieving the feat in a 5-1 victory against Leeds United last season.

Lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, the starlet is also more than happy to pitch in with the defensive side of the game, ranking in the 85th percentile for tackles and the 86th percentile for interceptions per 90 in the past year.

Olise could be the perfect back-up option for Saka next season, and £35m seems like it would be a fair price, considering his performances last season.