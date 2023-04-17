Arsenal transfer target Michael Olise, who currently plays for Crystal Palace, is not interested in a summer move to the Emirates Stadium, according to a recent report from The Sun.

What's the latest on Michael Olise to Arsenal?

Football Transfers have exclusively revealed that Olise is a target for Arsenal this summer, with Mikel Arteta believing he ticks all the boxes, in terms of age, likely cost and resale potential, viewing him as a perfect back-up option for Bukayo Saka. Crystal Palace would apparently demand at least £40m for the winger, as he still has three years remaining on his current contract, but if the right offer arrived in the summer, they would be willing to let him go if there was significant pressure from the player.

However, it does not appear as though that will be the case, as a recent report from The Sun details the 21-year-old is ready to snub a move to north London, despite growing interest in his signature.

The Eagles midfielder is said to have attracted the interest of multiple Champions League giants, but he is settled at Selhurst Park, and wants another season under his belt to develop and get more consistency before making a big move elsewhere.

Should Olise be kept on the shortlist?

While the youngster may not be interested in leaving Palace this summer, the Gunners should continue to monitor his performances, as he could still be a fantastic signing at some point in the future.

Hailed as "magnificent" by members of the media, the right winger has two goals and eight assists to his name in the Premier League this season, having seriously impressed in the recent match against Leeds United, setting up three goals and receiving a 9.7 Sofascore match rating.

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has also spoken favourably about Arsenal signing the youngster, claiming he would "fit perfectly" into Arteta's side, particularly as a back-up for Saka, who does not currently have a great deal of competition on the right.

It is disappointing news for the Gunners that the seemingly has no interest in joining at present, however there is always a chance that could change in the summer, as a move to a club playing in the Champions League would be very difficult to turn down. As such, we feel Arteta should still come forward with an offer for Olise this summer, and £40m would be a fair price, judging by his performances this season.