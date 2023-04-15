Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be set to receive a timely injury boost on striker Eddie Nketiah ahead of a crucial few weeks in the Premier League title race.

What’s the latest injury news regarding Eddie Nketiah?

The striker has been absent since suffering an ankle injury at the start of March, missing the last seven matches, leaving Arteta short of options to lead the line.

Thankfully, Gabriel Jesus has made a comeback from his own injury woes to alleviate this blow during the last couple of weeks, but having two strikers to choose from ahead of a vital final few weeks of the campaign would be a big boost.

Sky Sports presenter James Green tweeted yesterday regarding the Englishman: “William Saliba NOT in Arsenal open training this morning, but Eddie Nketiah is back.”

This will be a huge source of relief for Arteta, and he could play some part against West Ham United tomorrow.

How important is Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal?

The 23-year-old only played a bit-part role during the early stages of the campaign, not starting a Premier League match until Boxing Day. He did score twice in the Europa League group stage, but that was as profitable as it got until the turn of the year.

The injury to Jesus at the 2022 World changed things for Nketiah as he was then looked upon as Arsenal’s main striker in the Brazilian's absence - and he certainly impressed.

Across 13 matches deputising for Jesus, the striker netted six goals and grabbed an assist as he looked to spearhead the Gunners title challenge and his ankle injury came as a big blow to the club.

The £100k-per-week gem was described as “extraordinary” by his manager back in 2020 and his improvements since then have given the North Londoners a major boost in their pursuit of glory.

Indeed, among his positional peers, Nketiah ranks in the top 10% across Europe’s big five leagues over the past year for total shots per game (3.56), progressive carries (2.77) and touches in the attacking penalty box (6.74), suggesting that he more than makes up for his lack of goals by thriving in other areas.

Leandro Trossard has been a more than able deputy for both Nketiah and Jesus when called upon, registering a goal and seven assists since joining in January.

Having Nketiah back as an attacking option will give Arteta renewed confidence that they can resume their title charge following their agonising draw against Liverpool last weekend.