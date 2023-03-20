Mikel Arteta looks set to strengthen his Arsenal side this summer as the club are reportedly keen on signing Ismael Bennacer.

What’s the latest on Ismael Bennacer to Arsenal?

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, the Gunners are keeping tabs on the AC Milan midfielder and could be ready to offer young sensation Folarin Balogun as part of the deal.

The Serie A side are interested in the striker who has scored 17 Ligue 1 goals already this term and Arteta may offer him plus cash in order to lure the Algerian to London this summer.

He is rated at €35m (£31m) by the CIES Football Observatory and having just signed a new contract in January, Arsenal still may have to offer a big number along with Balogun to sign him.

Could Arsenal sign Ismael Bennacer?

With the club looking increasingly likely to win their first Premier League title since 2003/04 this season, securing a return to the Champions League for the first time in six years, the prospect of joining Arsenal has never seemed brighter.

Arteta has a wonderful midfield triumvirate in Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, yet only the Norwegian is under the age of 25, and it’s evident from his recent signings that the Spaniard is keen on planning for the future.

A move for Bennacer is certainly possible when you consider these factors, and could it give the 40-year-old a licence to perhaps ditch Xhaka in the process?

Indeed, this season, Bennacer has registered more shot-creating actions per game (4.38 to 3.49), won more tackles (29 to 20), interceptions (21 to ten) and won more challenges (72.2% to 43.3%) proving that although he may not be as big a goal threat this term as the Swiss, his combative nature in the middle of the pitch could be vital for Arteta.

The 25-year-old has been lauded for his recent performances, with Stefano Pioli describing him as “complete” while journalist Khaireddine Rouba dubbed the player a “warrior” for his national team displays and there is no doubt he could improve Arsenal’s starting XI.

He ranks in the top 2% for ball recoveries, top 5% for tackles and top 8% for shot-creating actions compared to positional peers across Europe’s big five leagues, clearly demonstrating his all-round ability.

Xhaka will be 31 in September, and although he is enjoying a great season, like all the best managers, Arteta may well be looking to strike when the irons hot and secure a younger, more gifted replacement this summer. Bennacer certainly fits the bill perfectly.