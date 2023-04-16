Mikel Arteta can get his Arsenal side back to winning ways against West Ham United today after handing the initiative to Manchester City as they chase the Premier League title.

The Hammers are struggling near the foot of the table, and it gives Arsenal the ideal chance to secure a vital three points and give them a boost heading into their following tie at home to Southampton this coming Friday.

Arteta has confirmed that William Saliba will remain absent for today's tie, saying: "William is still not available. He’s progressing well, and we’re hopeful that we’ll have him available in the next few weeks. We’ll have to see.

"He’s not far off starting to do that. Obviously, we need to be cautious because of the injury, but he’s evolving well.”

This is a blow for the club, and although Rob Holding has been deputising for the injured Frenchman in recent weeks, his performance against Liverpool was poor, losing possession 15 times and winning just four duels.

This could give Arteta the licence to unleash January signing Jakub Kiwior against West Ham and give him an opportunity to shine.

Will Jakub Kiwior start for Arsenal against West Ham?

Having joined the Gunners in January for £20m, the Polish centre-back has had few chances to showcase his abilities thus far, making only three appearances.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig had previously dubbed the 23-year-old as “a very positive surprise” for his performances earlier this term in Serie A, and he could spring a surprise against West Ham later this afternoon.

Across 17 matches in the Italian top flight for Spezia during the first half of the campaign, he won 51% of his total duels, made 1.3 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and four clearances per match, suggesting he was a reliable figure at the heart of the defence.

He also starred at the 2022 World Cup, ranking as Poland’s tenth-best performer during the competition as they reached the last-16 stage for the first time since 1986.

Throwing him into the deep end would be a bold and surprising call by Arteta, especially with the pressure ramping up following their dropped points last weekend. However, these are decisions that could win titles, and the 5 foot 11 brute is more than capable of slotting into the defence with ease given his previous experience.

Arteta has decided to field him in important games before, having appeared in the Europa League as well as in the closing stages at Anfield, so he must trust the defender's ability and presumably brought him in during the winter for this very purpose.

Three points are all that matters for Arsenal today and Arteta will be hoping they can bounce back from last week.