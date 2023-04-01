Arsenal will be looking at winning their seventh consecutive Premier League match when they face Leeds United at the Emirates this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta can take another massive step towards claiming a first league crown in 19 years if they defeat Leeds and with Manchester City playing before them, the pressure will be on the Gunners to produce.

The club have suffered a few injury problems of late, with William Saliba and Eddie Nketiah looking like they will miss the tie against Leeds, although Thomas Partey should be available, despite not starting Ghana’s match against Angola in midweek, and he should be ready to play.

With that in mind, we at Football FanCast have predicted the starting XI that will take to the pitch today as Arsenal look to claim another crucial three points.

What will Arsenal’s starting XI look like vs Leeds United?

4-3-3 – Aaron Ramsdale (GK); Ben White (RB), Rob Holding (CB), Gabriel (CB), Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB); Emile Smith Rowe (CM), Thomas Partey (CM), Granit Xhaka (CM); Bukayo Saka (RW), Gabriel Jesus (ST), Gabriel Martinelli (LW)

Aaron Ramsdale will retain his place in goal and the former Sheffield United keeper has enjoyed a solid campaign so far, keeping 12 clean sheets in 28 matches and will be looking to make that 13 today.

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko will take up their usual places on the right and left-hand side of the defence. Due to Saliba missing out, Rob Holding will form a centre-back duo with Gabriel. The Englishman enjoyed a solid game against Crystal Palace in his last outing, making five clearances and winning 70% of his aerial duels and Arteta will be hoping for more of the same against Leeds.

The midfield will see one change from the one that started against Palace, with Emile Smith Rowe coming into the side in place of Martin Odegaard, who will be given a rest. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka will retain their places.

Despite his wonderful form since joining the north Londoners, Leandro Trossard - who has four assists in his last two league games - will drop out of the starting XI and be replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

The “unreal” Brazilian – as dubbed by Alex Batt – will be hoping to score his first goal since returning from injury and the 5 foot 9 maestro could spearhead the club’s final push for the title.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will keep their places on the left and right-wing, respectively, and with the duo scoring 26 goals between them, Arteta will be confident they can add to their tallies this afternoon.

Three points will be all that matters against Leeds as Arsenal look to take another giant stride towards the league title.