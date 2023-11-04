Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping their 3-1 defeat to West Ham United in midweek was just a blip as he watched his side deliver an underwhelming performance that saw them knocked out of the EFL Cup.

A trip to face Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening represents a perfect opportunity for the Gunners to bounce back to winning ways and restore some confidence.

The Spaniard gave a few fringe players a start against West Ham, but changes will be made to the starting XI against the Magpies.

Arsenal team news vs Newcastle United

The north Londoners will be without Gabriel Jesus for the trip to the north-east as the striker is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against Sevilla in the Champions League.

When Arteta was quizzed on whether the Brazilian would return after the international break, he said: “I cannot guarantee that. We are trying to get his recovery done as quickly as possible. I said that it will be weeks, but it's very difficult to put a timeframe on it right now.”

One positive is that Martin Odegaard should be raring to go following just one substitute appearance across the previous two matches and there is no doubt the Norwegian midfielder should make an immediate return to the starting XI this evening.

Martin Odegaard’s season in numbers

The former Real Madrid starlet enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 season as he finally showcased the talent which saw him hyped as one of the finest young talents on the continent.

Across 37 Premier League matches, Odegaard scored 15 goals and registered eight assists as the Gunners came within five points of claiming their first league title since the 2003/04 season.

He has started the current campaign in a similar goal-scoring mood, already scoring five goals in just 15 games and his presence is absolutely vital if Arsenal hope to achieve success this term.

Indeed, the 24-year-old currently ranks first across the whole Arsenal squad for shots on target per game (1.1) while also ranking second for big chances created (two) and for key passes per game (1.7), indicating how important he has been this term.

The £240k-per-week maestro made his return against the Hammers in midweek and scored Arsenal’s consolation goal in their eventual defeat.

He emerged from the bench with just ten minutes to go and along with grabbing a goal, he finished the game with a 94% pass success rate, taking three shots in total and winning one ground duel in what was a solid cameo appearance that sets him up well for the clash tonight.

The “exceptional” gem – as previously hailed by Pep Guardiola – could make all the difference against Newcastle this evening and his return to the starting XI should boost the rest of the team and enable them to put the midweek defeat to the back of their minds.

If he displays his attacking talents, there is no doubt the Norwegian can terrorise Eddie Howe’s men and secure a crucial three points in what is looking like an exciting race for the Premier League title this term.