Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly told one Gunners player he can depart the club in the New Year.

Who could leave Arsenal?

It has been a busy few months in north London both on and off the pitch as the club look to go one better in the Premier League this season ahead of rivals Manchester City.

On the pitch, things have got off to a relatively solid start with a dramatic 3-1 victory over Manchester United seeing the Gunners sit on 10 points after their first four league games.

In the transfer market, Arteta and Edu Gaspar made early moves, securing the services of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya from West Ham, Chelsea, Ajax and Brentford respectively.

When it comes to outgoings, the Gunners parted ways with Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding on permanent deals, whereas former record signing Nicolas Pepe recently left for Turkey on a free transfer.

However, it looks as if the club already have their eyes on 2024, and it appears as if one big earner could also be on the way out of the Emirates.

According to Football Transfers, Arteta and Thomas Partey have reached a ‘mutual understanding’ that the club will listen to offers for the midfielder in the January window.

The report states that Arteta and Partey had talks last week, ‘the upshot of which is that Arsenal will consider offers’ for the player in the New Year.

Partey is thought to be on £200,000-a-week in north London, a salary which the club are finding hard to justify due to his injury issues. It is believed that Juventus are one of the sides looking at the Ghana international as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

Is Thomas Partey injured?

Partey began the current campaign in Arteta’s starting XI, however, the 30-year-old had to make do with a place at right-back in meetings with Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

He then suffered an injury before the defeat to Manchester United prior to the break in domestic football, and the latest issue could reportedly keep him out until after the October international break.

When fit, though, Partey has been hailed by the likes of former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in the past, who told talkSPORT, via Football London:

"Yeah he’s [Partey] brilliant, it’s really nice to see. I think now every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him. He’s just unbelievable."

In total, Partey has made 103 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Atletico Madrid back in 2020, contributing to nine goals, but it appears as if his days at the club are numbered.

Arteta has Rice, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny as senior holding midfield options should Partey depart, and if he does, it’ll be interesting to see if the club look to replace him in the winter window, making his situation one to keep an eye on over the coming months.